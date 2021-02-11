Lannebo Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 3.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.28. 81,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,837. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

