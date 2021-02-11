Lannebo Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lannebo Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,219 shares of company stock worth $3,924,703 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

