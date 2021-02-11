Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 55,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,875 shares of company stock valued at $489,897. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $239.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.32.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.