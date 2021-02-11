Lapides Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey makes up 1.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 60,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 47,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,923. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $394.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

