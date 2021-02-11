Lapides Asset Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 368,043 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Telefónica by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Telefónica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Telefónica by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

NYSE:TEF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,278. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.2371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.