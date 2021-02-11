Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.41

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 718734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$66.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

