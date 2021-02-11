Laurentian Increases Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$28.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RUS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TSE:RUS opened at C$26.46 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$10.97 and a 52 week high of C$26.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,528,505. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,605 shares of company stock worth $541,519.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

