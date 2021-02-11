LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,275. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.07. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $152.96.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,575 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

