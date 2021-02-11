Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post $25.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $95.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.45 million, with estimates ranging from $86.00 million to $88.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

