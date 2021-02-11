Level01 Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $11,966.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog. The official website for Level01 is level01.io. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io.

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.