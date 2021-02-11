Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.38.

NYSE LYV opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,792,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 564,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

