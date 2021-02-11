Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, a growth of 4,972.2% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,693,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,734. Livewire Ergogenics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on acquiring and managing real estate properties to produce organic cannabinoid products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. It develops hand-crafted, organic cannabis products. The Company is based in Anaheim, California.

