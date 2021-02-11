Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.75.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

LOGI opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $117.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $311,928.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,464.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $51,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.