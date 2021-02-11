Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.18

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 3481604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

