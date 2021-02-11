London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 14th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNSTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 116,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.