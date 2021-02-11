Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LONKF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

