Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after acquiring an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $177.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

