Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.89

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 468940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$353.24 million and a PE ratio of -20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.56.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$55.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

