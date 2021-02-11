LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Insiders have sold a total of 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $43.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.53. 14,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,951. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $429.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.44.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

