LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.30. 119,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

