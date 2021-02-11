LVW Advisors LLC Purchases 169 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.56. 3,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,796. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $179.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.