LVW Advisors LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $135.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,832. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

