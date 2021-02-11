LVW Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chubb by 77.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $40,470,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,551 shares of company stock worth $8,295,247 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.98. 23,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.