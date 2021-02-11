Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Truist

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Truist from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.79.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. Lyft has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

