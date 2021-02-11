Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $113.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.64. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $113.34.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

