Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.29. 294,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 106,177 shares in the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

