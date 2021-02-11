Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBUU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Malibu Boats from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.