MANTRA DAO (OM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.73 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $44.89 million and $5.73 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00273829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00099125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00085384 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061921 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Token Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,416,370 tokens. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao.

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

MANTRA DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.