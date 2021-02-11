Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.07

Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $5.59. Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 3,268,553 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 million and a PE ratio of -54.25.

About Marechale Capital Plc (MAC.L) (LON:MAC)

Marechale Capital Plc, a corporate finance company, providing strategic, merger and acquisitions, and advisory services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It also offers capital raising, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

