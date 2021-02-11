MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $157,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $788,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HZO opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

