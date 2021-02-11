Markel (NYSE:MKL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,154.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. It stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. Markel is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively via share repurchases. Its shares have underperformed the industry in last six months. However, high costs continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. Markel’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.”

Get Markel alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

MKL opened at $1,111.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,019.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,018.65. Markel has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7,079.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at $34,846,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markel (MKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.