Marker Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 701% compared to the typical volume of 343 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

