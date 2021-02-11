Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $40.68 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Marlin has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin token can now be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Marlin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00055203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00289774 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00116218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00086581 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00202450 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,099,800 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

