Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after buying an additional 78,609 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,988,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 315,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.