Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $561,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $800,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,176. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.67. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

