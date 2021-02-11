Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 22,596 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,596 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 41,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $7,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $144.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

