Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $339.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,929. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.79. The firm has a market cap of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

