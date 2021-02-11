Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.45. 71,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

