Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $1.69 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $842,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.0% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,606 shares of company stock valued at $25,084,113. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.91. 987,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,978,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.