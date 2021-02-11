Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Citigroup by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.37. 403,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,454,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.