Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Shares

Masco (NYSE:MAS) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MAS stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

