Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Down 92.9% in January

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,084,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,898. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

