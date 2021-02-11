Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Mastech Digital stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $198.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.34. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

