Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,756 shares of company stock valued at $194,826,299. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

MA traded up $8.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $342.96. 172,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

