MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.73 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

