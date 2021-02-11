Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,953 Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of WSBF opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,961. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.