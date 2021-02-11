Matarin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Regional Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 416.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 60.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 65.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $358.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. Analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

