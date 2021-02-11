Matarin Capital Management LLC Sells 7,711 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Matarin Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 233,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 82,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 317.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CATY stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATY. Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.