Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.15 Million

Brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post $292.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the lowest is $291.00 million. Materion reported sales of $280.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Materion by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 677,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 495,575 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 249,718 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after buying an additional 109,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.48. 132,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $72.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.