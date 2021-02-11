Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.97.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Mattel has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,847.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.